A 25-year-old man has arrested for the murder of Dean Edwards who was found shot in Penge

Detectives investigating the murder of Dean Edwards who was found shot in Penge, on Sunday, 12 July, have made an arrest.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Sunday, 16 August on suspicion of murder.

He was taken to a London police station where he remains at this time.

Dean, 43, was walking through Betts Park on his way home from meeting his friends for a drink, and was about to leave the park via the Croydon Road exit near Tremaine Road, when he was shot in the back of the head.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Kate Kieran, said: “This is a major development in our investigation and we will continue to work hard to make sure that those who are responsible for Dean’s death are brought to justice.

“The people that killed Dean had absolutely no regard whatsoever for his life or for the law.

“Dean’s death is a tragic reminder that carrying a gun has devastating consequences and I continue to plea to anyone with any information to come forward either by calling police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact homicide detectives via the incident room on 020 8721 4868, or via 101 quoting CAD 1402/12JUL.

Alternatively, you can provide information 100% anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.