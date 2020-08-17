A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a police officer in Barnet.

Adrian Popa, 39 of no fixed abode, was charged with attempted murder on Monday, 17 August.

He is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 18 August.

The charge was made in connection with an incident in which an officer was stabbed in the face with a pen in Manor Park Crescent, Edgware, on Sunday 16 August at approximately 10:25am The officer, a female PC, has since been discharged from hospital.

Detectives from the North West BCU’s Criminal Investigation Department lead the investigation.