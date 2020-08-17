County lines drugs dealer remanded to Canterbury Crown court

A suspected county lines drug dealer has appeared in court following an arrest in Folkestone.

Officers working in Radnor Park arrested a man and seized £1,900 in cash as well as quantities of heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis on Thursday 13 August 2020.

Newton Umukoro has since been charged with possession of heroin with intent to supply and possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply.

The 22-year-old is also charged with being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possession of criminal property.

Mr Umukoro, of Landstead Road, Plumstead, south-east London, appeared before Thanet Magistrates’ Court via a videolink on Saturday 15 August.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 14 September.