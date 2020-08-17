Detectives from specialist crime investigating the murder of a ten-year-old boy in Acton have charged a woman.

Olga Freeman, 40 of Cumberland Park, W3 has been charged with murder.

She will appear in custody before Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 17 August.

This follows police attendance at a residential address in Cumberland Park, W3 in the early hours of Sunday, 16 August. A ten-year-old boy was found deceased at the address.

Officers believe they know the identity of the boy but await formal identification. Next of kin have been informed.