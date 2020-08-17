Detectives investigating a fatal collision in Greenford are renewing their appeals for witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage.

Police were called at 8.30pm on Tuesday, 11 August to reports of a collision involving a car and a motorcyclist in Horsenden Lane North.

The motorcyclist, 25-year-old Raphael Redley, of Edgware, died at the scene.

Four men, three aged 24 and one 22 year old, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They have all been released under investigation.

Detective Sergeant Nush Puvitharan, of the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are keen to hear from any drivers who were in Horsenden Lane at the time of the collision, or anyone who may have been walking along the footpath that runs parallel to the road.

“Raphael’s family, including his three-year-old daughter, are absolutely devastated by his loss and are keen to find answers to the circumstances of how he died.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 0208 246 9820, quoting CAD 8307/11Aug.