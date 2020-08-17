Eleven men have been charged as part of an investigation into an alleged organised crime group led by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

On the morning of Wednesday 12 August 2020 numerous warrants were carried out at addresses in Ashford, Canterbury, Maidstone and Sheerness. Additional searches took place in Bristol, Essex, Hertfordshire and London, with assistance provided by the Metropolitan Police, Hertfordshire Constabulary and Avon and Somerset Police.

Officers seized around £40,000 in cash and an Audi car following the warrants while large cannabis cultivations were uncovered in Ashford and Watton-at-Stone, Hertfordshire.

As part of ongoing enquiries, the following people have been charged with conspiring to supply cannabis:

Klevis Prenga, 31, of no fixed address;

David Toal, 49, of Waterside in London Colney, Hertfordshire;

Dashmair Dishi, 34, of no fixed address;

Drilon Dishi, 36, of no fixed address;

Fation Perhati, 28, of Mungo Park Road in Rainham, east London;

Brooklyn Selita, 18, of Falcon Way in Harrow, Greater London;

Adrian Toma, 23, of no fixed address.

The suspects appeared before Medway magistrates on Friday 14 August. All were remanded in custody to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday 11 September with the exception of Dashmair Dishi who was released on bail.

A 31-year-old man from Sheerness and a 26-year-old from Brentwood, who were also arrested during the warrants, have been released under investigation and released without charge respectively.