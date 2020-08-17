Hundreds called fire service in Hampshire fearing the worse as Esso refinery activated safety procedure known as flaring

ExxonMobil refinery has activated a safety procedure known as flaring following what is describing as “an interruption in operations”.

Hundred of People living near the chemical complex feared the worst along with many other across on the western shores of Southampton as a large orange flame from the flare stacks could be seen for miles as far as Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight.

Many called 999 reporting the Hampshire sky a blaze with burning orange in the Fawley and New Forest area as the flames bounced off the low cloud base.