Man knocked unconscious in Faversham street attack

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Faversham.

The victim had attempted to break up a disturbance between two women in Preston Street at around 11pm on 8 August 2020 when he was punched.

He was reported to have been assaulted by a man, not known to him, who approached and hit him on the back of his head.

The victim, who is in his 30s, was knocked unconscious and sustained head injuries requiring treatment at a local hospital.

Following this incident the offender is also reported to have pushed a woman over before he left the area.

Officers are investigating the incident and would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the assault or who has information.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6ft with short dark hair and freckles on his face. He was wearing a dark coloured buttoned shirt with a brown belt and dark blue denim jeans and boots.

Anyone with information can call Kent Police on 01795 419119 quoting reference 46/140634/20.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org