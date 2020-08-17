Man stabbed in suspected Road Rage attack in Dagenham

Police were called to Gale Street, Dagenham, at 6.18pm on Monday, 17 August to reports of a road traffic collision and a stabbing.

Officers attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service (LAS).

It was reported that two cars had collided and a man inside one of the vehicles had then been stabbed.

The victim and the suspect(s) had left the scene before police arrived.

A short time later, a man in his 20s, attended an east London hospital with stab injuries.

Police await an update on his condition.

A crime scene is in place. There have been no arrests.

Enquiries continue.