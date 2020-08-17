Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident in Reading during which a woman was stabbed

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an incident in Reading during which a woman was stabbed.

At around 11pm on Sunday (16/8) a woman in her forties was assaulted in Scours Lane, Reading, and sustained a stab wound injury.

She was taken to hospital with a serious injury where she remains.

An arrest has been made in connection with this incident.

There is currently a scene watch in place in Scours Lane.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Guy Elkins, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward and assist us with this investigation.

“I would like to appeal to residents in Scours Lane and near to this area to come forward if they have any information that could assist with our enquiries.

“I would like to reassure the community that this incident is believed to be isolated, and that there is no wider threat to the public.

“The investigation is in the early stages however an arrest has been made in connection with this incident.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference number 43200255635.

“You can also make reports online, or remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

A 57-year-old man from Reading has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and currently remains in police custody.