Police in Kent are renewing an appeal to locate a man who has been missing from Gravesend

Officers are renewing an appeal to locate a man who has been missing from Gravesend since Wednesday 29 July 2020.

Anthony Kaila, who is 53, is last known to have been in the Old Road West area of Gravesend at around 3pm on the day he went missing.

On Wednesday 5 August 2020 police released a CCTV image of Mr Kaila shopping in the town centre at 1.10pm on Tuesday, 28 July 2020.

Mr Kaila is described as being around 6ft 2ins tall with a slim build and receding brown hair. He also wears glasses. He is last known to have been wearing dark tracksuit bottoms, a grey shirt and a long sleeved grey hooded top.

Inspector Henry Sandhu, from Kent Police said: ‘Our efforts to locate Anthony are ongoing and we continue to follow up every line of enquiry. We are concerned for his welfare and would ask anyone who may have information to come forward.’

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 30-0682.