Police make terror arrest at Gatwick airport

Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command have this morning, Monday, 17 August, arrested a man on suspicion of possession of material likely to be useful to a terrorist, contrary to section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

They arrested the 25-year-old at Gatwick Airport at approximately 4am, after he arrived on a flight from Turkey.

The man – arrested under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act – has been taken into custody at a central London police station, where he remains.

Officers are searching an address in north London as part of the ongoing investigation.