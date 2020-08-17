Taxi driver sprayed in face in Folkestone Robbery

Officers are appealing for information following a reported robbery from a taxi driver in Folkestone.

The taxi driver reported that he picked up two men from Station Road, Lyminge, shortly after 11pm on Sunday 16 August 2020.

When the car was in the area of Roman Way, Folkestone, one of the men sprayed the driver with an unknown substance, before stealing cash.

Police attended along with Kent Fire and Rescue Service and South East Coast Ambulance Service and the taxi driver was treated at the scene. His injuries are not believed to be serious.

One of the suspects is described as being white, between 20 and 25 years old, around 5ft 9ins and he spoke with an Irish accent.

The second man is described as being white, between 20 and 25 years old and around 5ft 7ins. He spoke with an English accent and was wearing a black hooded top and sunglasses. Anyone with any information is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/144626/20.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the anonymous online form