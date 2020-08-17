Three arrests in Craig Small murder investigation

Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Craig Small in July 2019 have arrested three men.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and conspiracy to murder.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and possession of ammunition.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

They have all been taken into custody.

Craig Small was fatally shot outside a shop on Harrow Road in Monks Park at8.10pm on 5 July 2019.