A2 in Kent set to remain closed for several hours following fatal collision

The A2 Gravesend in Kent is set to remain closed for several hours following a fatal collision.

Despite best efforts of Paramedic at the scene of the collision a man was declared dead at the scene.

An investigation has been launched and is being over seen by Kent Police Serious collision investigation unit.

Officers were called to the scene just after 1.30am on Tuesday morning.

A closure has been put in place and will remain during the early morning rush hour to assist with collision investigation work by specialists officers.

A spokesman for Highways England said:

The A2 in Kent is closed westbound between the M2/A289 (Singlewell, Marling Cross) and the A227 (Gravesend) due to a serious Kent Police led collision. The road is expected to remain closed for several further hours.

Motorists are being diverted and should follow the solid square symbol. Travel north on Valley Drive towards Gravesend. Turn left on Old Road West, travel south on A227 south. Re-join the A2.

Kent Police have been approached for comment