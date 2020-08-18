 Armed Police response sent to shots fired on travellers site in Margate – UKNIP
Armed officers from Kent Police have been called to a firearms incident in the Dane Valley area near Margate in Kent late on Monday evening.

Armed police responded  after reports  of a gunshot was  heard and claims made that  someone  has been shot.

Neighbours living near to the  travellers site say police are  searching for the suspect they have also been using a Police helicopter to try and track down those involved. A number of armed Police units and a dog have also been sent to the incident

 

Kent Police have been approached for comment

 

More to Follow