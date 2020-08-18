Cannabis, cocaine and cash were seized along with a knife and metal bar and Six arrests were also made

Drugs, cash and weapons were seized by Kent Police during an operation in Medway.

Officers from Medway’s Community Policing Team worked with the British Transport Police at Chatham Train Station on 15 August 2020. Police Dog Max, from Kent Police, also provided assistance.

Cannabis, cocaine and cash were seized along with a knife and metal bar. Six arrests were also made.

David O’Connor, 28, of High Street, Chatham, has since charged with possession of a knife in a public place after being stopped as part of the operation. He has been bailed to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on 22 September.

Daryl Bethel, 18, of Edwin Street, Gravesend, was also arrested and found to be wanted for an outstanding court warrant. He was wanted in connection with a robbery, theft and assault at a petrol station in Milton Road, Gravesend on 30 March. He appeared before Woolwich Crown Court on 17 August and was remanded to appear at the court again on 20 August.

A further four people have been released from custody, pending further enquiries. They are:

A 35-year-old man from Gillingham who was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

Two 18-year-old men, from Chatham and Sittingbourne respectively, who were arrested on suspicion of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply.

A 24-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

Community Safety Unit Inspector Matthew Burbeck said: ‘This was another successful joint operation in which we removed a knife and metal pole from being on the streets in Chatham as well as seizing a number of drugs.

‘Activity like this helps us gather intelligence and demonstrates our commitment to protecting the public from criminal activity. We will continue to work with our partners to carry out this proactive approach to tackling and disrupting the supply of drugs within Medway’.