Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in Dagenham.

Police were called shortly before 6.30pm on Monday, 17 August to reports of collision and a stabbing near to Becontree train station on Gale Street, Dagenham.

Officers attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service (LAS).

Detectives believe two cars had collided and a man inside one of the vehicles had then been stabbed.

The victim and the suspect(s) had left the scene before police arrived.

A short time later, a man in his 20s, attended an east London hospital with stab injuries. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Detective Sergeant Mark Paterson from the East Area Command Unit, investigating, said: “Firstly, I must address the footage of this incident that has been seen numerous times on social media. This is distressing footage and I ask people to please refrain from sharing it any further. Not only is sharing such footage unhelpful to our investigation, which is in its very early stages, it is also incredibly upsetting for the family of the victim to witness in such a public manner.

“My team are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry and reviewing footage that has been passed to us – we also need to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident or saw what happened in the immediate aftermath.

“We know that the victim and the suspect or suspects left the scene following the attack but we need to hear from anyone who witnessed or recorded what happened next. Where did they go? What did they do? If you have any information that could help our investigation and you have not yet spoken to police please get in touch.”

If you have any information that could help the investigation call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 6362/17August. Alternatively if you want to remain 100% anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They are a totally independent charity, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call, your IP address or device you use. Alternatively, visit their website https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.



There has been no arrests