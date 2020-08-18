Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Craig Small in July 2019 have charged three men.

Craig Small was found with fatal shotgun injuries outside a shop on Harrow Road in Monks Park at 8.10pm on 5 July 2019.

All three were arrested on Monday, 17 August and subsequently charged as follows:

Courtney Ellis, 35 of Holden Avenue, NW9, was charged with murder and attempted murder of an another man as part of the same incident.

Christopher Kyei-b, 33 of Watling Street, Radlet, was charged with perverting the course of justice, possession of ammunition for a firearm (section1 (1) (b) Firearms Act 1968 and possession of cannabis

Aaron Youngsam 28 of Beckett Close, NW10, was charged with murder and conspiracy to murder

They are all due to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 19 August