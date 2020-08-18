Information is sought to help locate a teenage girl who has been reported missing from Gravesend.

Blaise Golding was reported missing from the Hever Court Road area on the evening of Sunday 16 August 2020.

The 13-year-old is described as being around 5ft tall with a slim build and long, blonde hair. She was last seen wearing blue three-quarter length trousers and a matching blue crop top.

She is last known to have been at the Westfield Shopping Centre in Stratford at around 3.30pm on 17 August and is known to have links to Maidstone.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 16-1559