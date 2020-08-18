Man arrested in County Lines crack down in Sussex

Officers arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of drug-supply offences following a warrant executed this morning, Tuesday, 18 August, at an address in Barnet.

The warrant forms part of Operation Orochi: a dedicated Met operation launched at the end of 2019 to tackle County Lines offending. Today’s arrest phase was carried out by officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime North unit in conjunction with Sussex Police.

The suspect is currently in custody at a police station in Sussex, pending further enquires.

Detective Inspector Michelle Colyer, from the Op Orochi team, said: “This morning’s warrant serves as further evidence of the Met’s proactive approach to disrupting the supply of drugs within our communities.

“We know that drug dealing and violence are inextricably linked and we will continue to bear down on perpetrators, ensuring they are suitably brought to justice.”