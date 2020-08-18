Man charged with terror offences after North London terror raid

A man arrested by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command has today, Tuesday, 18 August, been charged with terrorism offences.



Ali Abdisalam Abdillahi, 29 of north-east London was today charged with six counts of dissemination of terrorist publications, contrary to section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 19 August



On Friday, 7 August, officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command arrested a 29-year-old man at an address in north-east London on suspicion of being involved with the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism, under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.



They were granted two warrants of further detention, allowing them to detain the man until 18 August, when he was subsequently charged as above.