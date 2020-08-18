Man remains in custody after police chase around Lewes

A man has been arrested for multiple offences following a short police pursuit in Lewes.

Around 9pm on Monday 17 August, officers on patrol in the town spotted a car travelling at excess speed and signalled for it to stop.

It initially failed to do so and a short pursuit ensued, and the vehicle eventually stopped in the Landport estate, where the driver and passenger were detained.

The driver failed a roadside DrugWipe, and a search of the car resulted in a small amount of cannabis being found and seized.

A 35-year-old man from Lewes was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving, dangerous driving, possession of cannabis, driving with no insurance and failing to stop when required by police.

He remains in custody at this stage.