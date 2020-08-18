Police appeal for video footage after five officers were injured in Bromley incident

Police are appealing for dashcam or mobile phone footage of an assault on officers which left five officers with injuries.

On Sunday, 12 July at approximately 17:25hrs, a silver Vauxhall Corsa collided with a lamppost and a green Fiat Punto in Bromley Road, SE6.

The driver of the car attempted to flee the scene on foot but he was restrained by several officers from the Met’s Territorial Support Group.

The officers were punched and bitten and the driver had to be put in leg restraints and a spit guard. He was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries sustained in the collision.

On the way to the hospital the man continued to be aggressive and made racially abusive comments.

He was arrested on suspicion of aggravated taking and driving away, assault on police, drink driving, and a racially aggravated offence under the Public Order Act.

Officers sustained large cuts, bruising, and scratches during the assault.

Police investigating the incident are appealing for dashcam or mobile phone footage of the incident from members of the public who were in the vicinity.

Detective Constable Alan Jones, from the Met’s South East Command Unit, who is leading the investigation, said: “I know members of the public were in the vicinity and will have seen this incident.

“Officers were attacked by someone who was trying to flee the scene of a serious collision and I am asking those who were present to send us in any footage they have. It will help our investigation and ensure that the person responsible for this faces justice.”

Anyone witnesses or anyone with any video footage should call 101 quoting CAD 6029/12Jul. Alternatively tweet @MetCC

A man has been charged in connection with the above.