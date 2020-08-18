Police give update after man is stabbed on railway crossing

Police are investigating after a man was found with stab injuries on Larkshall Road, E4.

Police were called shortly before 2.30am on Tuesday, 18 August following reports of a man with stab injuries near to a railway crossing on Jubilee Avenue.

Prior to the arrival of London Ambulance Service, officers carried out first aid on the 18-year-old- man. He was taken to an east London hospital and his injuries are currently believed to be life threatening.

The man is thought to have sustained his injuries during a fight with three other men near to the railway crossing.

Detectives investigating are keen to trace a silver car, possibly a VW Golf that was seen lingering in the area at the time of the attack.

Officers from North East BCU CID are investigating.

Detective Inspector Daniel Thompson, leading the investigation said: “A young man is currently in hospital fighting for his life as a result of this attack. We are just a few hours into our investigation we really need to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed any suspicious activity around the railway crossing on Jubilee Avenue.

“I am especially keep to hear from anyone who saw a silver car that was paying particular attention to this incident. We know that this car stayed in the area for a number of minutes before driving away in the direction of Broadway.”

A crime scene remains in place in the area as enquiries continue.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and is currently in police custody.

If you have any information that could help the investigation please call police on 101 and quote CAD 661/18August. Alternatively if you want to remain 100% anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They are a totally independent charity, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call, your IP address or device you use. Alternatively, visit their website https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.