A man has scaled onto the roof of a house and is refusing to come down for police in #CrouchEnd, north-London. The man — who has been on the roof since around 12:00pm — has thrown a number of roof tiles into neighbouring gardens and windows.

Met Police say they were called at 12:19pm to Edison Road, N8, following concerns for the welfare of a man on a roof. A specialist police negotiator is at the scene with a helicopter monitoring above.