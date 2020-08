No trains between Chingford and Hackney till approx 3.30pm following serious incident on the overground

We have heard the closure is due to a stabbing

Larkshall road is also shut from Coolgardie Avenue to the Avenue.

No access across the train lines or from Winchester road to Larkshall

No service on Hackney Downs to Chingford and Edmonton Green to Cheshunt – Emergency services are continuing to dealing with an incident at Highams Park

BTP have been contact for comment