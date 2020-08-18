Witnesses are being sought by officers investigating an assault in Maidstone which left a man suffering serious head injuries.

The incident took place on Thursday 30 July 2020 as the victim and a friend were walking on a footpath, from the direction of Maidstone East train station to St Peter’s Street. Between 4pm and 5pm, they encountered a large group of people heading in the opposite direction. It is alleged there was an altercation which led to the victim being assaulted. It is believed he then fell and struck his head on the floor. The victim, aged in his 20s, returned home where an ambulance was called and he was taken to hospital.

DC Chris Welham, of Maidstone CID, said: ‘We are continuing to investigate the full circumstances surrounding this assault and are following a number of lines of enquiry. The victim has now been discharged from hospital, but suffered serious head injuries. We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen this large group of around 20 to 30 young men and teenagers – either before, during or after the incident took place.’

If you can help, contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/133932/20.