Witnesses are sought following a fatal collision on the A2 near Gravesend.

A pedestrian was walking along the side of the Londonbound A2 by the Gravesend slip road when he was involved in a collision with a white Vauxhall Movano van at 11.25pm on Monday 17 August 2020.

Officers and the South East Coast Ambulance service attended and the man, who was in his 20s, was confirmed deceased.

The Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the man or the vehicle in the moments before the collision. They would also like to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage which might assist enquiries.

Anyone with information should call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538 quoting AH/JW/73/20

Alternatively, email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk.