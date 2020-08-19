A dangerous moped rider who cut through a park to avoid police officers has pleaded guilty.

23-year-old Kyren Bryce of Hilsea Street, Hackney, admitted dangerous driving yesterday (Tuesday, 18 August) at Croydon Magistrates’ Court.

He will be sentenced at a date to be confirmed.

On Thursday 23 April, Met officers from Operation Venice were patrolling in central London following a number of moped enabled robbery offences being committed by a suspect on a grey moped over a 24-hour period.

At approximately 17:20hrs, officers on marked police motorcycles patrolling the location came across a grey moped travelling along Kings Road, SW3. As officers turned around to stop the moped, it made off from the marked police motorcycles.

The pursuit ensued from Kings Road down into Lambeth at high speed – at times in excess of 70mph in residential areas.

Bryce also cut through numerous red lights, overtaking vehicles on solid white lines, on pavements through housing estates and across a park where there were members of the public in the vicinity.

As Bryce was driving down Brixton Road, SW9, Venice officers in a marked police car were authorised to use a slow-speed tactical contact to minimise the risk to the public and bring pursuit to a safe conclusion.

Bryce was arrested for dangerous driving and failing to stop. He was taken into custody and charged the following day.

Sergeant Tony McGovern, one of the Op Venice officers involved in the pursuit, said:

“The riding displayed showed a complete disregard for other members of the public’s safety and also fell far below the expected standards of a safe and competent driver.

“Bryce not only put his own life at risk, but also the lives of innocent members of the public for no reason other than to try and save his own skin.”