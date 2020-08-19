A drug dealer is starting a prison sentence after he was arrested supplying cocaine in Tunbridge Wells.

On 26 June 2020, officers from the Tunbridge Wells Community Policing Team were on patrol in an unmarked police vehicle in London Road when they saw a Ford Focus parked near some garages.

They watched as a man approached the vehicle and briefly get into the passenger seat before walking away. A short time later, the officers stopped him and found he had two cocaine deals.

Suspecting the driver, Lucien Atasiei, had supplied the drugs, they approached the car and stopped it as it started leave.

On searching the vehicle the officers found 12 cocaine deals and a mobile phone.

Atasiei, of Livingstone Road, Gillingham was arrested and later charged with supplying cocaine and possessing cocaine with intent to supply.

The 20-year-old pleaded guilty and at Maidstone Crown Court on Monday 17 August he was sentenced to two years in a Young Offenders’ Institution.

District Commander for Tunbridge Wells, Chief Inspector Rachael Cumberland said: ‘Another drug dealer has come to our town and found to his cost that our local officers are quick to spot visiting criminals.

‘Class A drugs bring misery to communities and the families of addicts and I am determined those involved in their supply are swiftly brought to justice.

‘These arrests should send a clear message to anybody who is considering following this prisoner’s example. You will be arrested, charged and convicted.’