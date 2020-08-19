A woman has died in a road crash in Dorset

Officers investigating a fatal road traffic collision near Blandford are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to come forward.

Dorset Police received a report at 4.30pm on Tuesday 18 August 2020 of a two vehicle collision on the A354 near Thornicombe south of Blandford. The collision involved a purple Peugeot 107 and a silver Ford Ka.

Officers attended, along with the ambulance and fire services, and very sadly the driver of the Peugeot – a woman aged in her 50s from the Wareham area – was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has been informed.

The driver of the Ford – an elderly woman from the local area – sustained serious injuries and was taken by air ambulance to Southampton General Hospital. Her condition is described as critical and her family has been informed.

Road closures were put in place to allow the emergency services to respond to the incident and for an examination of the scene to be safely carried out.

Sergeant Sarah Jones, of the traffic unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the families of those involved at this difficult time.

“We are carrying out a full investigation to establish the circumstances of this collision and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident and has not spoken to police to please contact us.

“I would also urge anyone who was travelling in the area and has dashcam fitted to their vehicle to check their footage for anything relevant.

“Finally, I would like to thank members of the public for their patience and understanding during the road closures that were put in place to allow the emergency services to respond to this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email SCIT@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 18:333.