An over-the-limit motorist who left a woman paralysed after a serious car crash has been jailed for 32 months.

Aaron Wood, 30, of Northfield, Birmingham, was driving at speeds of 53mph with three passengers on a 30mph road before crashing his car and leaving two of his passengers with severe injuries at midnight on 25 January 2020 on Alcester Road, Moseley.

One of the passengers in his car, a Canadian woman, suffered severe spinal cord injuries and was declared tetraplegic. A second passenger sustained multiple fractures and bleeding. The third passenger escaped uninjured.