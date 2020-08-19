An over-the-limit motorist who left a woman paralysed after a serious car crash has been jailed for 32 months.
Aaron Wood, 30, of Northfield, Birmingham, was driving at speeds of 53mph with three passengers on a 30mph road before crashing his car and leaving two of his passengers with severe injuries at midnight on 25 January 2020 on Alcester Road, Moseley.
One of the passengers in his car, a Canadian woman, suffered severe spinal cord injuries and was declared tetraplegic. A second passenger sustained multiple fractures and bleeding. The third passenger escaped uninjured.
When police arrived at the scene, Wood gave a breath test of 80 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath.
He pleaded guilty at Birmingham Magistrates Court on 21 July 2020 to two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and one count of driving a motor vehicle with an alcohol level above the legal limit.
He was sentenced today at Birmingham Crown Court and was also disqualified from driving for eight years and four months starting from 21 July 2020 and an extended retest was ordered.
Claire Nicholls, District Crown Prosecutor at CPS West Midlands, said: “This was a horrific incident involving two victims who were seriously injured as a result of Aaron Wood’s actions. One victim suffered catastrophic and devastating injuries which will change her life forever.
“I want to thank both victims for their courage and support of the prosecution case throughout these proceedings. While today’s sentence can never replace the trauma they have suffered, I hope the fact that justice has been delivered brings some comfort to them.”
Notes to editors
Sentencing details
Causing serious injury by dangerous driving: 32 months’ imprisonment
Driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit: three months imprisonment – concurrent
Causing serious injury by dangerous driving: 32 months imprisonment – concurrent
Disqualification from driving for 8 years 4 months from 21 July 2020 and extended re-test for the two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving offences. An extended retest is required where a person is convicted of a driving offence and the driving disqualification is obligatory
12 months’ disqualification for the driving with excess alcohol charge which is to run concurrently to the 8 years 4 months ban.