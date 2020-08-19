Eight arrests made after series of raids at properties in Croydon, Lambeth, Bromley and Chelmsford.

An imitation firearm, two Tasers, a quantity of Class A and B drugs and approximately £5,000 cash were seized after a series of warrants were carried out by officers from the Met’s South Basic Command Unit (BCU).

A total of nine warrants were executed today, Wednesday, 19 August, at addresses in Croydon, Lambeth, Bromley and Chelmsford. A group of six men and two women, aged between 21 to 61 years old, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of drugs-supply offences.

This morning’s warrants marked the third phase of an intelligence-led operation targeting gangs, drug dealing and associated violence in south London.

All suspects are currently in custody at a south London police station.

Officers were supported by colleagues from the Territorial Support Group (TSG).

Searches remain ongoing.