Four men have appeared in court following their alleged involvement in a bogus police scam in which an elderly Tonbridge woman was defrauded of around £1,500.

The victim, who is in her 80s, was reported to have been contacted in October 2019 and persuaded to give up her bank cards as part of a fake police investigation, which were then used to purchase fuel and withdraw cash.

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate carried out enquiries into the incident along with a similar offence in Hertfordshire in which another woman in her 80s lost around £500.

The following men were later arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit fraud, and made their first appearance at Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday 18 August 2020:

Rhai Tanbir, 25, of Lilestone Street, Greater London;

Alamin Hoque, 21, of no fixed address;

Isaac Nkosi, 25, of Princess Louise Close, Greater London;

Muhammed Hoque, 21, of Manchester Road, Greater London.

Alamin Hoque was remanded in custody until his next court hearing on Friday 18 September. Muhammed Hoque is also currently on remand while Mr Tanbir and Mr Nkosi were released on bail until the case resumes in September 2021.