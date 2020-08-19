Four stabbed outside High Holborn nightclub

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after four men were stabbed during a fight outside a nightclub in High Holborn.

Police were alerted by London Ambulance Service at approximately 3.15amon Sunday, 2 August that two men had self-presented at a south London hospital with stab wounds.

At approximately : 3.30am that same day, officers stopped on Clerkenwell Road after seeing a car parked with its hazard lights on.

In the car were two men also with stab injuries. Officers provided first aid until LAS arrived and the two men were taken to hospital.

The group are believed to have been involved in a fight with another group of men outside Club 29, High Holborn, at around 03:00hrs.

Six men have been arrested in connection with the attack, including one who remains in a non life-threatening condition in hospital:

– A 23-year-old man from Redbridge was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He’s been released on bail until the end of August.

– A 22-year-old man from Wanstead was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He’s been released on bail until the beginning of September.

– A 27-year-old man from Lewisham was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He’s been released on bail until the end of August.

– A 32-year-old man from Bexley was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery. He’s been released on bail until the end of August.

– A 30-year-old man from Bexley was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He’s been released on bail until the end of August.

– A 34-year-old man from Greenwich was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in hospital.

Officers from the Central North Command Unit are investigating.

Detective Constable Stephanie Latzke said: “This was a truly shocking attack on four friends who had gone out to enjoy themselves.

“We know the nightclub was busy at the time of the incident, so I’m confident someone will have the information we need to find those responsible for this unacceptable violence.

“I also want to hear from anyone who was driving on High Holborn around the time of the attack who may have captured the fighting on dash cam.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 1760/2Aug. Alternatively tweet @MetCC or contact