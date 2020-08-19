Man arrested in Surrey on Terror offences

Officers from the Met Police Counter Terrorism Command have this morning, Wednesday, 19 August, arrested a man in Surrey.

At approximately 5.40am, officers arrested a 37-year-old man in north Surrey on suspicion of being a terrorist, under section 41 of the Terrorism Act (TACT) 2000.

The operation was pre-planned and not assisted by firearms officers.

The man has been taken into custody at a south London police station.

Counter terrorism officers are currently searching an address in north Surrey.