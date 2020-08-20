A knifeman has been jailed for 14 years after putting a neighbour in a coma after stabbing him on his own doorstep in Coventry.

Anthony Chilton confronted and stabbed his victim three times in Blythe Road on 4 March this year.

It left the man in his 30s with a damaged heart and lung – and in a coma for a week – although fortunately he pulled through and has recovered from his injuries.

The attack followed a disagreement and 47-year-old Chilton was promptly arrested from his home by officers.

He denied being the attacker, including at court, but with witness statements we were able to build a strong case of evidence against him.

Chilton was convicted of wounding with intent and sentenced to 14 years at Warwick Crown Court last Thursday (13 August).

DC Keith Clarkson, from force CID at Coventry, said: “A knife can ruin lives, they can cause not only physical but emotional pain.

“The victim suffered serious injuries and it’s just fortunate it wasn’t even worse. The witness accounts were instrumental in securing the conviction.

“This sentence should act as a strong warning that knife crime is unacceptable and won’t be tolerated.”