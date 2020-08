Police say they are urgently trying to locate a white Audi A3 (registration GK20 AFU) which has apparently been stolen with a young child inside. The car was last seen in the Beckton Triangle area, E6, around 12:18pm on Thursday. Call 999 if seen.

UPDATE: 3.20pm: The white Audi police were looking for with a young child inside has been located. The missing child is reported as safe and well and was found elsewhere.