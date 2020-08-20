A man has been jailed for over three years for drug offences in Ipswich.

50 year old Arthur Edwards of Bramford Lane in Ipswich was convicted and sent to prison for 40 months on Monday 17 August at Ipswich Crown Court after he pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin.

It follows an incident in Ipswich on just before 7pm on Saturday 18 July on Orford Street where he was seen to be engaging with suspected drug users and when approached by officers he attempted to flee the scene. Following a short foot chase with officers he was detained and searched. He was found to be in possession of white and brown substances inside a shoulder bag and in his trouser pocket he had over £1000 in cash in the bag, within a wallet and in his trouser pockets.

He was taken to Martlesham Heath Police Investigation Centre for questioning and a further search found him to be in possession of a further two wraps of suspected class A drugs hidden in one of his socks. A search of his property found further drugs suspected to be class A heroin and crack cocaine. Also found were weighing scales and separate quantities of cash in bundles, in the region of around £2,000 hidden under the carpet of his room.

He was subsequently charged with three counts of possession of drugs with intent to supply.

DI Craig Powell of Ipswich CID said: “Edwards has an extensive history of offending and has been a prolific burglary preying on victims so to see him behind bars is of great satisfaction. This is the kind of activity we are continuing to target and we will continue to take robust action against those who deal drugs around the county. This sentence should act as a warning to those dealing that we will not tolerate it.”