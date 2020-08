A serial rapist dubbed the “night stalker” has been jailed for life for the murder of one of his victims more than a decade after her death.

Aman Vyas was extradited from India to face trial for the 2009 murder of Michelle Samaraweera, 35, in Walthamstow, east London.

The 35-year-old was also found guilty of five counts of rape and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was sentenced to a minimum jail term of 37 years at Croydon Crown Court.