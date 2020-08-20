Can you help find a man from Southampton who’s been missing for nine days?

Can you help us find a missing man from Southampton?

Declan Murray, 55, is believed to have been missing for nine days now, after leaving his home in Holyrood Avenue.

Both we and his family are extremely concerned for his welfare and have been carrying out enquiries in the area.

Police are now turning to the public for assistance.

Declan is described as being around 6ft tall, of slim build, with grey hair and a goaty beard.

Officers believe he will be in the Southampton area, but may have travelled further afield on public transport.