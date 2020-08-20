Chavs trash Police car on the Isle of Wight

Police on the Isle of Wight are appealing after they were called to an unexploded mortar yesterday and whilst officers assisted the Royal Navy Explosives Team the Police vehicle sustained damage.

The offending Kids were caught on camera and officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have had similar experiences as they are likely not to be first time offenders.

If you recognise the offenders pictures then do leave a comment.

Inspector Matt from Isle of Wight Police stated;

“In a field on the outskirts of Newport what turned out to be an unexploded mortar from the second world war was discovered that needed making safe.

Our colleauges from the Royal Navy Explosives Team came accross and ‘made it safe’.

Unfortunately whilst there a couple of ‘kids’ caused damage to one of our police vehicles. If you recognise the offenders from the photo please let us know..”

(Please note the damage did take place but police have shared this for entertainment purposes only)