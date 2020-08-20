Detectives investigating a fatal shooting in Enfield charge second person

Detectives investigating a fatal shooting in Enfield on Wednesday, 29 July have charged a second man.

Roshane Watson, 23, of Edmonton, was charged in the early hours of Thursday, 20 August with the murder of 26-year-old Christopher George.

He was also charged with receiving stolen goods.

He will appear in custody at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 20 August.

Previously, Leo Donaldson, 27, of Haringey, was charged with the murder and with possession of criminal property.

He appeared in custody at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 15 August, where he was remanded to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 18 August.