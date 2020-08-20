Fourth charge in Wembley murder investigation

A man has been charged as part of the investigation into the murder of Craig Small.

Horraine Nicholas, 30 of Downs Road, Luton was charged with perverting the course of justice on Thursday, 20 August.

He will appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 21 August.

Detectives previously charged three men as part of this investigation.

On Monday, 17 August:

Courtney Ellis, 35 of Holden Avenue, NW9, was charged with murder and attempted murder

Christopher Kyei, 33 of Watling Street, Radlet, was charged with perverting the course of justice, possession of ammunition for a firearm (section1 (1) (b) Firearms Act 1968, possession of cannabis

Aaron Youngsam, 28 of Beckett Close, NW10, was charged with murder and conspiracy to murder

They all appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on 19 August – next appearance awaits.

The charges follow the fatal shooting of Craig Small outside a shop on Harrow Road in Monks Park at 8.10pm on 5 July 2019.