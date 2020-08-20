Long delays on the A12 in Essex following serious collision

There are long delays on the A12 northbound in Essex.

There is congestion and very slow traffic between Junction 24 near Kelvedon and Junction 25 near Marks Tey.

This is due to a serious incident which has occurred within Junction 25.

The incident is being managed by Essex Police and they are conducting a full investigation.

Traffic is being diverted around the incident via the exit and entry sliproads at Junction 25.

Road users intending on using the A12 northbound between London and Colchester are advised to allow plenty of extra time for their journey. If possible, please consider alternative routes or delaying your journey until the incident has been cleared and the delays have eased.