Man charged with attacking Police officers in Kent

Three charges have been authorised against a man after two Kent Police officers were assaulted in Dartford on Tuesday 18 August 2020.

John Ellis is alleged to have assaulted a Police Constable and a Special Constable after they stopped him in Suffolk Road at around 2.20pm. He was stopped in connection with an investigation being carried out by another police force.

The PC has reported sustaining cuts to his face that were treated at a local hospital. The Special is said to have sustained bruising to his neck.

Mr Ellis, 41, of Princes Road, Dartford, has since been charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency services worker and assaulting a constable with intent to resist arrest.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 20 August.

A 25-year-old woman from Dartford was also present during the incident and was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer, possessing a knife in a public place and possessing cannabis.

She has been released on bail, pending further enquiries, until Wednesday 16 September 2020