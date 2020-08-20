Man jailed after prising open window in Rotherham burglary

A Rotherham woman has thanked the investigating officer after a man she came face to face with as he attempted to break-in to her home is jailed.

Daryl Casey, 31, attempted to break-in to a house in Brampton en le Morthen on 7 February last year. The victim, who was at home at the time, came face to face with Casey as he tried to prise her window open with a metal bar.

Following the investigation led by the local neighbourhood team, Casey, of no fixed address, admitted the offence before Sheffield Crown Court on Monday (17 August). He was subsequently jailed for 18 months.

After his appearance, the 55-year-old victim contacted PC Angela Rollett of Rotherham South Neighbourhood Team to thank her for her continued support, and say how relieved she was that the incident wouldn’t go to trial.

PC Rollett said: “I’m really pleased with the sentence passed this week. Burglary in itself is an incredibly intrusive crime, but coming face to face with the offender makes it even more traumatic. This has been a lengthy process and I’m so grateful for the support the victim has given the investigation, without her continued cooperation we simply wouldn’t have got this result.

“The victim and I worked together straight away to create an e-fit of Casey, and he was picked out of an ID parade after being circulated as wanted in June 2019.

“We know burglary is a blight on our communities, but I want to assure people that we do investigate offences, support victims and work tirelessly to get offenders behind bars.”