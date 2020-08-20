Man jailed for spitting on escalator in Intu Derby

A man has been jailed for 16 weeks after spitting on an escalator in a Derby shopping centre and being abusive towards staff at a sports shop.

Gareth Haywood, 35, of no fixed abode was sentenced at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Monday (17 August) for criminal damage and a public order offence of using threatening or abusive words and behaviour.

Sarah Osbourne, 35, also of no fixed abode, was also handed a suspended sentence for the same public order offence.

The offences relate to an incident on 16 June when Haywood and Osbourne attempted to return a tracksuit to JD Sports, in the Intu centre without a receipt. After a refund was refused, Haywood and Osbourne became abusive and threatening towards staff. Haywood then spat several times on to an escalator and the surroundingis