Officers looking for missing Richard Morris are renewing their appeal for information on his whereabouts.

Richard Morris, 52, went missing from the Bentley area after he went running at around 10.30am on Wednesday 6 May.

He was last seen by a member of the public at around 10.50am running on Isington Road, Alton.

Over the past 15 weeks specialist officers have searched over 9 square kilometres of land in their efforts to find Richard.

Alice Holt Forest, including bodies of water within, and areas surrounding Alton and Binstead were searched by officers, assisted by colleagues from the British Transport Police, Hampshire Search and Rescue Service and Voluntry public search teams.

In addition, officers have viewed hours of CCTV footage, conducted house to house enquiries and followed a number of lines of enquiry – many of which came from information from the community.

The search was scaled down on 3 June but the investigation into his disappearance has continued, and police want to renew their appeal to the public.

Chief Inspector Alex Reading said: “It has now been fifteen weeks since Richard Morris was last seen after he went for a run on 6 May.

“We are again appealing for any new information that may help us to locate Richard. No matter how small or insignificant the information may seem, it could be valuable to us.

“We would ask that you remain vigilant, and report any possible sightings to us.

“Richard is described as being white, around 6ft tall, with greying hair and a beard. He also has a distinctive birth mark on his face.

“He was last seen wearing a blue long sleeved top with a half zip, black shorts and blue trainers.

“It has been some time since Richard went missing so please consider the style of his hair or facial hair may have changed.

“We continue to be very grateful for the support and information we have already received from the public in this investigation so far, please get in touch if you have anything that could assist us further.”

Richard’s family continue to be updated and supported throughout our investigation.

If you can help, please phone 101 and quote the Operation Twilight or 44200160398.